Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Cardlytics has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardlytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 350,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,306 shares of company stock worth $455,203. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.