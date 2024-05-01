Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 209,078 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTLP

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.