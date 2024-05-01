Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 209,078 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
