Brokers Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.44.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:TRP opened at C$49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.64. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 139.64%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

