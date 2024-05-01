BMO Capital Markets Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,905,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

