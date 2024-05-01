Biodesix (BDSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Biodesix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 29,379.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,011 shares in the company, valued at $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 96,128 shares of company stock worth $173,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

