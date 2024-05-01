Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 234.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 41.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $111,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,514 shares of company stock worth $95,369,397 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

