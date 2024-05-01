Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 704,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 2,959.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ARBE Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,861,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 2.40% of Arbe Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.