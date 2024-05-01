Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stake Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $183.34 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average is $176.02.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

