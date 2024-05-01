Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

