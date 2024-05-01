Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $460.46

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $492.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

TYL stock opened at $461.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.78. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $466.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

