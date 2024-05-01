Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

