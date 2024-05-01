American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Insider Transactions at American Water Works
In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
