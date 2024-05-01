American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AREC stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. The company has a market cap of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.75%. On average, research analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
