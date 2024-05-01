American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

AREC stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. The company has a market cap of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.75%. On average, research analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources Co. ( NASDAQ:AREC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

