Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,891,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

