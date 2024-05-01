Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $973.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

