Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 241,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Alico Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALCO opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alico has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $212.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Analysts predict that Alico will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Alico’s payout ratio is 3.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

