Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 14.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

NYSE:ALB opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

