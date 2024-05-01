ACV Auctions (ACVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect ACV Auctions to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. ACV Auctions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. On average, analysts expect ACV Auctions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $6,209,714.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $6,209,714.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 333,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,507,708 shares of company stock valued at $27,126,374 in the last ninety days. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

