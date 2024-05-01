a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. a.k.a. Brands has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $148.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.41 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. On average, analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKA opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKA. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

