9,988 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 9,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $6,812,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTB opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.