7,322 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,322 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.