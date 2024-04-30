Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.58

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 28489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $673.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Varex Imaging by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

