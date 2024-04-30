SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) is Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 108,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPTM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.91. 249,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,473. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

