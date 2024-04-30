Rotork (LON:ROR) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.65) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of ROR traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 323.40 ($4.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,575,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,492. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 315.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,487.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

