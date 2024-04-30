Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of LON:PFD traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 161.80 ($2.03). 1,949,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.16. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.80 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,189.94). In other news, insider Colin R. Day acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,721.52). Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,189.94). Company insiders own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

