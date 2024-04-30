NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010948 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,339.58 or 0.99963538 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012266 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003730 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.