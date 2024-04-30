Ledyard National Bank Buys 487 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 16,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 4,244,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,957,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

