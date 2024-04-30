Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a £213 ($267.55) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($215.48) to £175.89 ($220.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.54) to £186 ($233.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £192.47 ($241.77).
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.28), for a total transaction of £3,423,450.80 ($4,300,277.35). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
