Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a £213 ($267.55) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($215.48) to £175.89 ($220.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.54) to £186 ($233.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £192.47 ($241.77).

FLTR stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting £149.25 ($187.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,400. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £161.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of £147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,738.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £120.20 ($150.99) and a 52-week high of £179.80 ($225.85).

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.28), for a total transaction of £3,423,450.80 ($4,300,277.35). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

