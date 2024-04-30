Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.07) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 1.9 %

About Fevertree Drinks

LON:FEVR traded up GBX 21 ($0.26) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,133 ($14.23). 255,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 947 ($11.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,715.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,124.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,068.02.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

