Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 138,807 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,807 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $102,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 806.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,939 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

TRGP stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.89. 379,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

