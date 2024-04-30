Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.35

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 85530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $526.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

