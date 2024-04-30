Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) PT Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:CLW traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 242,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $9,909,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 780.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

