CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Down to $25.39

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.39, but opened at $21.35. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 382,383 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 14.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $753.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

