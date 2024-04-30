Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 492,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,707. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

