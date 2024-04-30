Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Up to $20.66

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $21.44. Beyond shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 376,598 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYON. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Beyond Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $934.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.76.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

