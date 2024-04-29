Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.5 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

Zealand Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.77. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 203.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

