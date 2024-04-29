Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in April

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the March 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.5 days.

Shares of YUEIF stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Monday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

