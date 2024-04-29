Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Up 7.8 %
OTCMKTS YERBF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Yerbaé Brands has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
About Yerbaé Brands
