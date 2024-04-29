Wrapped BNB Reaches 1-Day Volume of $163.61 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $585.67 or 0.00939307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $893.82 million and $163.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,526,152 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

