Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,028.0 days.
Whitbread Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBCF remained flat at $37.97 during trading on Monday. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75.
About Whitbread
