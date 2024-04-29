Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WY. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of WY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.88. 318,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $889,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

