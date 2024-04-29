Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Century Casinos (CNTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2024 – Century Casinos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/11/2024 – Century Casinos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2024 – Century Casinos was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/8/2024 – Century Casinos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Century Casinos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 16.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $450,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

