Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Weatherford International stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,455 shares of company stock worth $14,863,464. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

