WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $6.70 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.
About WCF Bancorp
