W Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

W Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926,864 shares during the quarter. Inspirato accounts for about 1.1% of W Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. W Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inspirato worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Inspirato by 30.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 113,193 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inspirato by 1,093.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109,381 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspirato by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Inspirato stock remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Monday. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.97) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ISPO. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

