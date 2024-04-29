VSE Co. (VSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

VSE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. VSE has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

