Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 15th

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IDE opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.