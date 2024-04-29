Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2701 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Vivendi Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.
