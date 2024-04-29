Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 36901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VITL. William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,125 shares of company stock worth $5,580,996 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 82.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 373,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 168,296 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth $656,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

