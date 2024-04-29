Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF remained flat at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

